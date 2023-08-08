Ex-minister of state for labour and productivity, Festus Keyamo's ministerial nomination screening held on Monday, August 7, set the Nigerian senate into a frenzy, splitting senators

It was a dramatic one and the Senators move a motion to suspend Keyamo's screening, noting, he has insulted the House of Reps and Senate during his tenure as a minister

It took the constitutional power of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and an unreserved apology to the Senate from Keyamo before he scaled through the process

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

National Assembly complex, Abuja - On Monday, August 7, 2023, Senate President Godswill Akpabio exercised his constitutional power.

Senators argue, split during Keyamo's ministerial screening

Keyamo’s Screening: How Senate President Akpabio Used His Constitutional Power To Calm Senators. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The Senate had witnessed a rowdy session after the Senate Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha, raised issues against Festus Keyamo, a ministerial nominee from Delta State, when he appeared for screening.

Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt when he was summoned to give an explanation on the implementation of the special works.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nwokocha reminded Keyamo of how he insulted the lawmakers from both chambers during his tenure as a minister.

Akpabio intervenes and used his constitutional power during a rowdy session at the senate

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the legislators were divided on the matter.

He then proceeded to use his constitutional power to call the senators to order and as well calm their nerves.

"According to the constitution, when the senate president is on his feet, all senators must sit down and be silent, "Akpabio had said.

Nigerians react as Akpabio exercised his constitutional power

This singular act of Akpabio earned him the trust of Nigerians as they noted he is fully in charge of the affairs of the Nigerian Senate.

Reacting, a user Identified simply as Alabi Opeyemi Oladimeji @alabiopeyemiola commended Akpabio.

He tweeted:

"According to the constitution, when the senate president is on his feet, all senators must sit down and be silent.

"Our senate president utilized this constitutional power today when the senators were having a heated argument about Festus Keyamo to calm them down."

Former presidential candidate commends Akpabio

Also on his page, Adamu Garba, a former presidential candidate who contested under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, disclosed that Akpabio is witty yet he gets things done in the red chamber.

He tweeted:

"Senator Akpabio’s leadership of the 10th Senate is top-notch. He is humorous, yet serious. He gets things done. He is fully in charge. Super-Presidential for the Senate."

"It's senate standing order", other Nigerians noted

While some Nigerians maintained that it is not a constitution, others noted it is a common standing rule, few said it is senate's order.

@NGRTrends tweeted:

"Akpabio is super presido doing as scripted

"We see how APC are just so smart at holding their game."

@kutiibrahim26 tweeted:

"That's a casual thingy even in the Student Representative Council, when the speaker stands every keeps quiet till he sits.

"Will only be known to those who did school politics though."

Drama as Keyamo apologises to senate after rowdy session

Festus Keyamo, President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee from Delta State, had apologised to the Senate for ignoring the summon of the lawmakers when he was serving as a minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate was about to screen Keyamo when Senator Darlington Nwokocha from Abia Central raised a point of order on Section 88 of the Constitution, moving a motion for the Senate to suspend the screening of Keyamo.

Ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, apologises to senate over old tweet calling them 'morons'

Bosun Tijani, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has apologised to the Senate for an old tweet in which he described them as 'morons.'

The Ogun State ministerial nominee was tackled by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District, on Saturday, August 4.

Senator Buhari said:

“On the 21st of July 2019, Dr Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.”

Source: Legit.ng