A Twitter user, Jackson Ude, had alleged that Babatunde Fashola and some lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were writing a judgement to hand over to the tribunal

Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani said it is difficult to believe such a report of someone writing judgement for the justices

Senator Sani said the story is either speculative or preemptive fiction as he does not see the justices sacrificing their honour for such

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the report of the former minister for works and housing, Babatunde Fashola writing judgment for the Presidential election tribunal.

The Presidential election tribunal is handling the petitions of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 25th February election.

Shehu Sani says “It’s hard to believe” that judges will allow someone to write their judgement Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/Babatunde Fashola

It is hard to believe that tribunal will sacrifice its honour

Sani said it is hard to believe that the Justices of the Presidential election tribunal will sacrifice their honour for someone to write the Tribunal judgment for them.

He stated this in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani

“Though we live in a country of mysteries, magic, miracles and myths, it’s hard to believe that the respective Justices of the Presidential election tribunal will stoop to sacrifice their honour for someone to write the Tribunal judgment for them to read like newscasters. The story is either speculative or preemptive fiction."

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi: Fashola Speaks on Writing Judgement for Presidential Tribunal, Reveals Truth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babatunde Fashola, former minister of works and housing, has described as untrue, media reports of him drafting judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Tribunal reserves judgement in Peter Obi’s petition challenging Tinubu's victory

The tribunal sitting in Abuja reserved judgment on the petition of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The five-member justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Tuesday, August 1, said the court would communicate the judgement date to the parties. Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, filed a petition seeking the sack of Tinubu.

