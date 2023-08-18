The appointment of Nysom Wike as Minister of FCT has come as a surprise to many political pundits and enthusiasts

However, before he was appointed FCT minister and his recent position as governor of Rivers State, Wike had several stints in several political offices

In this article, Legit.ng dug out some interesting facts about Wike that might be less popular amongst his recent followers

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike is a household name in Nigeria's politics that has garnered national and international attention.

Serving as the Governor of Rivers State, he has made significant contributions to his region's political landscape and development.

In this article, Legit.ng will highlight five exciting things about the charismatic Nyesom Wike.

1. Wike's law background

Did you know Nyesom Wike is a certified legal practitioner and once a practising lawyer? Now you see where he got his charisma and pragmatism form.

Wike obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Port Harcourt and later transcended into a qualifying barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Similarly, Wike's wife, Eberechi, is a justice at the Rivers State High Court of Justice.

2. Wike's ministerial stint under Goodluck Jonathan

Yes! Wike was once a minister under the then-administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike served as the Minister of State for Education, and his tenure brought about a huge transformation in the educational sector that is unmatched to date.

Before his rise to the federal level, he was a two-time Obio Akpor Local Government Area chairman. He served as the chief of staff to the governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, who is now his bitter rival.

3. Governorship and Development Initiatives

In 2015, Nyesom Wike was elected as the Governor of Rivers State, a position he has held since then.

A strong focus on infrastructural development, healthcare, and education has marked his tenure.

He initiated various projects to improve the quality of life for his constituents, including constructing roads, hospitals, and educational institutions.

4. Political Ideology and Controversies

Wike is known for his strong political ideology and vocal stance on issues that concern the Niger Delta region and the nation.

His firm positions have sometimes led to controversies, especially when his opinions clash with those of opposing political figures.

His leadership style has drawn praise and criticism, making him a polarizing figure in Nigerian politics.

5. Achievements and Recognition

Wike's achievements have earned him recognition within and outside Nigeria. He has received the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger for his contributions to the development of his state, particularly in areas like healthcare and education.

His commitment to improving infrastructure and creating a conducive environment for business and investment has contributed to the economic growth of Rivers State.

