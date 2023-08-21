The 45 ministers-designate that were screened and confirmed by the senate are officially sworn into office by the president on Monday, August 21

The former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike is among the new minister who will serve as the FCT minister under President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

The governor of Adamwa state, Ahmad Fintiri has congratulated the two-term governor on his recent appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver to the FCT

Adamawa state, Yola - Governor Ahmad Fintiri of Adamawa State has congratulated the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on his appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fintiri publicly congratulates Wike on the ministerial appointment. Photo credit: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike is among the 45 confirmed ministers-designate being sworn into office officially by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

In a congratulatory note, Fintiri described Wike's appointment as a well-deserved one and believed his track record of good governance and promoting economic growth in Rivers State, would benefit the FCT.

In a post shared on his (Twitter), and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, August 21, Fintiri wrote,

"Congratulations on your Senate screening and appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

"Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the people’s need during your tenure as Governor of Rivers State which I believe earned you this position.

"I trust that you will continue to work for improved growth and development of the FCT just like you did in Rivers State as Governor.

"I am confident that your influence will continue to encourage our proud tradition of hard work and dedication to country as well as involvement in worthwhile political causes.

"My brother and friend once more congratulations on your appointment. I know you have worked hard to reach this point, and I'm so happy that you have been recognized for your accomplishment with this new assignment. It is well-deserved," AUF.

