Senator Shehu Sani has described the two types of people in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former federal lawmaker said the technocrats represent the assets of President Tinubu's government

Sani added that the former governors President Tinubu nominated are the liabilities in his administration

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed the liabilities in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said the technocrats in President Tinubu’s government represent his assets while former governors in his cabinet represent his liabilities.

Shehu Sani says former state governors are the liabilities in President Tinubu’s government Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this in a post shared via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani.

Former Governors in Tinubu’s cabinet represent his liabilities

“The technocrats in Tinubu’s Government represent his assets and the Former Governors in his cabinet represent his liabilities.”

