President Bola Tinubu has been reported to have forwarded the names of his ministerial nominees to the national assembly in the early hour of Thursday, July 27.

Among the nominees are names of some immediate past governors who would be serving as ministers under President Tinubu.

It has become a tradition that former governors are appointed ministers by the president at the end of their tenure.

The names of the immediate past governors in Tinubu's ministerial list are listed below:

Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai was a two terms governor of Kaduna State, and his name has been reported to be part of the new minister that will work with President Tinubu.

The former Kaduna State governor has earlier served as minister of the FCT under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nyesom Wike

The former governor of Rivers State was also reported to be among the ministerial nominees that President Tinubu has submitted their names to the Senate for screening.

Though a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike was reported to have supported Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 presidential election.

Ben Ayade

Ayade was another governor who recently completed a two-term in office in Cross River State on the platform of the APC, his name was yet to be announced as he was not part of the first batch of nominees forwarded to the Senate.

The former governor lost his senatorial bid to the candidate of the PDP during the February 25 presidential and national assembly election.

Gboyega Oyetola

Oyetola was a one-term governor of Osun state and has been reported to be among the preference of President Tinubu to serve as a minister, though his name was not read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday but The Punch in a report said he made the final list.

The Osun-born politician could not return to office as governor of the state because he lost his re-election bid to the Ademola Adeleke of the PDP in the July 2023 governorship election.

David Umahi

The former governor of Ebonyi State was part of the ministerial nominees that was transmitted to the Senate by President Tinubu on Thursday.

Umahi is a current Senator in the Red Chamber and he is expected to resign from his position while by-election will be conducted in his senatorial district.

Abubakar Badaru

Badaru is an immediate past governor of Jigawa state, served between 2015 to 2023.

He is one of the trusted allies of President Tinubu whose name was part of the ministerial nominees read by the Senate President Akpabio on Thursday.

