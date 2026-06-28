Fourteen people have died after an Aramco helicopter crashed in the Saudi city of Ras Tanura on Sunday morning

The victims, all Saudi citizens, were on board when the aircraft went down near one of the Middle East’s largest oil refineries

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, while the energy ministry has offered condolences to the families affected

Fourteen people were killed when a helicopter belonging to state oil giant Aramco crashed in the eastern coastal city of Ras Tanura at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

All those on board were Saudi citizens.

Saudi Aramco operates the world’s largest oil company, driving global energy supply and economic growth. Photo credit: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Victims and investigation

According to BBC, the crash claimed the lives of all 14 passengers. Authorities confirmed that investigations are under way to determine the cause of the incident. Aramco has not yet issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

The Saudi energy ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives.”

Ras Tanura oil refinery

Ras Tanura is home to one of the largest oil refineries in the Middle East, operated by Aramco. The site plays a crucial role in global energy supply. According to Reuters, crude oil loading at Ras Tanura resumed on Friday after nearly four months of suspension due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

While the crash is under investigation, operations at the refinery continue. The incident highlights the risks faced by workers in the energy sector, particularly in regions where infrastructure is vital to global oil markets.

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco, officially the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, is a majority state‑owned energy giant based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Founded in May 1933, it has grown into the world’s largest integrated oil and gas company, with operations spanning more than 50 countries.

Aramco manages over 270 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves and produces around 12.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, making it the leading supplier of petroleum globally. The company also operates the world’s largest hydrocarbon network, the Master Gas System, and oversees major oil fields such as Ghawar, the largest onshore field, and Safaniya, the largest offshore field.

Beyond oil, Aramco has expanded into petrochemicals and natural gas, supporting global energy needs while investing in sustainability and energy transition initiatives. With over 75,000 employees, Aramco remains a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s economy and a critical player in international energy markets.

Aramco helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia highlights risks in vital energy operations. Photo credit: Lars Baron/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

King Charles' Royal Navy helicopter crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that three members of the Royal Navy have died after a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Devon, south-west England. Emergency services were called to Sourton Down, near Okehampton, shortly before dawn following reports of the incident. Authorities later confirmed that the aircraft was involved in a military training operation when it came down.

The Navy said the families of the deceased personnel had been notified and requested privacy as they grieve.

Source: Legit.ng