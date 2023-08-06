Just as God told Moses that he would see the promised land for the Israelites but would never be part of it, some prominent politicians have seen fortunes but were schemed out of things in the dying minutes.

It could be fate, destiny or misfortunes, but as the saying goes, man proposes, and God disposes. So is the case of the politicians who were lost out on the eve of reaching their glory.

5 politicians who lost of of favor on eve of their glory Photo Credit: Maryam Shetty

Source: Twitter

Below are some of the politicians:

Maryam Shetty

Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Maryam Shetty, was among the second batch of President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her nomination was criticised by some of her followers on social media, particularly on Facebook, who alleged that her nomination was due to her connection with some politicians on social media.

She was at the Senate for her screening, where she learnt that the president had withdrawn her name and left the Red Chamber disappointed.

Mukhtar Shehu Idris

Idris was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, defeated Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The supreme court nullified all the APC candidates that contested in the election; this was how he was skimmed out of the dream of becoming Zamfara governor.

David Lyon

The supreme court in February 2020 nullified the election of Lyon soon after he was declared the winner of the governorship election in Bayelsa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and before he was sworn in as governor of the state.

Lyon was disqualified on the ground that Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, his running mate, was involved in certificate forgery.

Abubakar Audu

Audu was the APC governorship candidate, leading the then-incumbent Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 governorship election in Kogi State.

The party was already jubilating because the victory was sure, but death took him out of time, leading to the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello as the party's candidate.

Bashir Sherrif Machina

Machina won the APC Yobe North Senatorial ticket without any opposition. Ahmed Lawan, the then Senate President, who had been representing the senatorial district, did not participate in the election because he was in the race for the APC presidential ticket.

After losing the presidential ticket to Tinubu, Machina was reportedly asked to step down for Lawan but insisted that he won as the rightful candidate of the party.

The APC subsequently submitted the name of Lawan to INEC as its candidate for Yobe North. After fighting back and forth through the court, Lawan ended up being the party's candidate, and Machina was schemed out of the game.

Source: Legit.ng