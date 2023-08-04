President Bola Tinubu broke the record of appointing the highest number of ministers since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1999.

The president earlier sent 28 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation on Thursday, July 29, before forwarding the second batch of the nominees to the Red Chamber on Wednesday, August 2.

How Tinubu passes Buhari, Jonathan, others in ministerial appointment Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Following the reading of the second batch of President Tinubu's ministerial nominees by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which comprised 19, it was known that the total number of ministerial nominees was 47.

Having 47 ministers was the highest since the return of democracy in Nigeria. This was coming at a time Nigerians were yearning for a reduction in the cost of governance.

Nigerians call for a reduction in the cost of governance

Speaking with legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a public commentator, said that the government has, over time, made it looks like only common Nigerians are sacrificing for better Nigerians while calling for a reduction in the cost of governance and several appointees.

He said:

"There is the perception that only poor Nigerians are sacrificing for the perceived future benefit of the country, and this is not good enough. The cost of governance must also reduce through salary reduction and cut in the size of government personnel."

Below is the number of ministers appointed by former presidents since 1999.

Number of ministers by former Presidents since 1999

Presidents List of Ministers President Bola Tinubu 47 Ministers Former President Muhammadu Buhari (2019) 42 Ministers Former President Muhammadu Buhari (2015) 36 Minister Former President Goodluck Jonathan (2011) 33 Ministers Former President Umar Musa Yar'Adua (2007) 39 Ministers Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (2003) 40 Ministers Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999) 27 Ministers

Note that former President Obasanjo first named 42 ministerial nominees when he resumed office in 1999 but later reviewed and reduced the number to 47 but ended his tenure in 2007 with 40 ministers.

