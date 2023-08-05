President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dramatically replaced a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty, with Mariya Bunkure

No reason was given for the sudden replacement of the Kano APC supporter, and this development has generated strong reactions on social media

Maryam Shetty, who was listed for screening on Friday, August 4, by the senate, was shocked to be informed of her replacement at the national assembly complex

Kano, Kano state - A new report has said Maryam Shetty, who was withdrawn as a ministerial nominee by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, August 4, suffered that fate because she does not belong to the political family of Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano state, is the current national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A report has said high-power politics contributed to Maryam Shetty’s removal as a ministerial nominee. Photo credits: @MaryamShetty_, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ministerial list: Maryam Shetty was controversially replaced with her classmate, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure

Daily Trust said on Saturday, August 5, that Ganduje’s associates informed it that Shetty was replaced with Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano state, because she (Shetty) was not in the former governor’s camp. Ganduje is a key ally of President Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Furthermore, another reason Ganduje sought and secured her replacement was that she had been vocal in the past against some of his (Ganduje's) policies.

One of her associates in Kano who spoke anonymously, divulged:

“A reason is that she is close with former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi and she was very vocal against his removal.

"You know she is very popular on social media, where she champions several causes, including women’s rights.”

Maryam Shetty: How Tinubu’s ministerial nominee learnt of her sudden replacement at Senate

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a surprise happened on Friday, August 4th.

In the build-up of events on Friday, at the Nigerian Senate, Shetty was at the Senate for screening when she got the news of being dropped, as a ministerial nominee and replaced.

Ministerial list: Why Tinubu replaced Maryam Shetty with her classmate, Mariya Mahmoud

Legit.ng also reported that the unimaginable happened on Friday, August 4, when President Bola Tinubu removed Maryam Shetty from his second batch of the ministerial list and replaced it with the name of Mariya Mahmoud, her classmate from way back.

Many regarded Shetty as a mere Tik Toker due to her massive followership across several social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng