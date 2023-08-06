The event that led to the withdrawal of Maryam Shetty's ministerial nomination has been used as a topic by a revered man of God

Redemption Way, Ebute Metta, Lagos - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has used Maryam Shetty’s ordeal to preach during Sunday service.

Pastor Adeboye reacts to Maryam Shetty's recent ordeal. Photo credit: Dr. Maryam Shetty, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Shetty's ministerial nomination was withdrawn by President Tinubu

Recall that Shetty was one of the ministerial nominees, dropped and replaced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the National Assembly, on Friday, August 5, Shetty learned that a new ministerial nominee, Mariya Bunkure, had replaced her and would face the senate for screening and confirmation.

Adeboye uses Shetty's ordeal to speak to members during RCCG's Thanksgiving Service

Delivering his sermon on Sunday, August 6th, 2023, during the RCCG Thanksgiving Service, Pastor Adeboye said, "When God promotes you, you don't need screening."

This was made known in a video shared by a Twitter user, Eniola Akinkuotu @ENIBOY on Sunday, August 6, and sighted by Legit.ng.

@ENIBOY wrote:

"Pastor Adeboye has used Maryam Shetty’s ordeal to preach this morning.

"She was nominated by Tinubu for a ministerial job and on getting to the Senate, she was told her ministerial nomination had been withdrawn without an apology. Some “promotions” are a trap for disgrace."

What Adeboye said in the video (full details)

In the video, Adeboye said,

"Not from the east, not from the west, not from the south, God is the judge of according to Psalm 75 verses 6 &7, God is a judge, he is a promoter. When God promotes you, you are promoted.

"I was listening to the news, and I heard of someone who had been nominated for a ministerial appointment, and she got to the senate, where she was to be screened, only to be told 'your name has been withdrawn'.

"That is not my God. When my God promotes you, you are promoted. When he promotes you, you don't need any screening."

Watch as Adeboye uses Shetty's case to preach;

