The national chairman of the Abdullahi Ganduje was seen in a viral video with his wife and friends, reportedly mocking a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty

Shetty was on Friday, August 4, removed from the list of nominees minutes before her screening at the National Assembly, the red chamber to be precise

Although her name was on Senate’s order paper, but Shetty on getting to the Assembly, found out she has been replaced with another lady from the same state of Kano

Kano state, Nigeria - In a viral video that emerged barely 24 hours after the dramatic turn of events, Abdullahi Ganduje, the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his wife, Hafsat, and the new ministerial nominee, Bunkure and other women were seen laughing at the mention of the name of Maryam Shetty.

Video showing Ganduje, Wife mocking Maryam Shetty emerge

Ganduje, Wife, and close friends reportedly mocked Maryam Shetty in a viral video after being replaced by Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure. Photo credit: Dr. Maryam Shetty, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

In the brief clip, Ganduje and Hafsat were reportedly seen laughing with a new ministerial nominee, Mariya Bunkure, who replaced Shetty, Daily Trust reported.

Shetty’s name was withdrawn recently from the ministerial nominee list by President Bola Tinubu in a letter sent to the leadership of the Senate.

On her part, the replaced nominee on Saturday, August 5, noted that her fate was God’s will.

VIDEO: WHO IS MARYAM SHETTY? The new APC national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje alongside his wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, and their guests mock the replaced Kano State ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty, when the new nominee, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, visits them to apparently… pic.twitter.com/SenxAONFqg

— LEADERSHIP NEWS (@LeadershipNGA) August 5, 2023

What new APC chairman Ganduje said about Maryam Shetty in the video

In what seems to be a thank you visit to Ganduje and family, a woman whose face was not captured could be heard saying in Hausa language that “the head has now fit the cap”.

“When we heard that they brought one Maryam, Maryam who?”, to which another voice replied “Shetty”.

At this point, Bunkure, Hafsat Ganduje (popularly referred to as Gwaggo) and Ganduje could all be seen laughing.

Source: Legit.ng