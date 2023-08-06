The former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has made a shocking revelation as to what led to the withdrawal of Maryam Shetty's ministerial nomination

According to the new chairman of the ruling APC, Shetty's name was smuggled into the second batch of Tinubu's ministerial nominees and her competence for the job, doubtful

He however maintained that President Tinubu has the right to appoint whosoever he deems fit to occupy key positions in his cabinet

Kano state, Nigeria - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has explained how he worked for the removal and replacement of Maryam Shetty, from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nomination.

Ganduje says Maryam Shetty's name was smuggled into Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Dr. Maryam Shetty

The reason I facilitated the withdrawal of Maryam Shetty's ministerial nomination, Ganduje speaks

Speaking in an interview on Freedom Radio, Ganduje alleged that Shetty's name was smuggled into the 19-man ministerial list, adding that her nomination caused an upset among Kano residents, who questioned her competency for the job, Daily Nigerian reported.

Speaking further, noted that her competency is questionable, hence he replaced Shetty with Mariya Bunkure.

He said,

“But what happened in this case is that we were not consulted. So we just heard her name on air. Initially, we didn’t complain, taking into consideration that Mr President has the right to appoint anyone. And as loyalists of the president who understand democracy, we accepted his choice.

“But again, we don’t know her, and since we don’t know her, we can’t vouch for her competency for the job."

"Maryam Shetty will be considered for another job", Ganduje assures

While acknowledging the role played by the former nominee, Ganduje assured that she would be considered for another appointment.

