President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a heartwarming prophecy from Prophet Chibuzo Nkemakolam

Prophet Nkemakolam, who is based in Nigeria's southeast region, said the country’s leader will neither be removed by the court nor be impeached by federal lawmakers

The man of God also predicted what will happen post the Bola Tinubu administration, asking Nigerians to accept their fate

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Isieke, Ebonyi state - Prophet Chibuzo Nkemakolam, the founder of the Throne of Power Ministry, has said God showed him a prophecy two months ago that President Bola Tinubu will lead Nigeria till 2031.

Pastor Nkemakolam stated that President Tinubu will neither be impeached nor will he die in office.

Southeast-based cleric, Prophet Chibuzo Nkemakolam, says President Tinubu will see out his term in office. Photo credits: Chibuzo Nkemakolam, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

‘Nigerians will be governed for 16 years in the undesired hand’: Pastor Nkemakolam

The cleric also prophesied that Tinubu will hand over to a Nigerian leader of northern extraction, who would “rule for another eight years”. Tinubu is the 16th and current president of Nigeria. He was the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007; and senator for Lagos West in the Third Republic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pastor Nkemakolam wrote on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 2:

“I know many Christians are wishing the president was out of his office as soon as possible whether in death or impeachment. But God showed me where he ruled completely for eight years and not only that, he also handed over to a Northerner who ruled for another eight years. Making it sixteen years of power in the undesired hand. And I saw a man from the South who was in agreement with the present president to take over from him after his tenure being strongly disappointed.”

Primate Ayodele reveals prophecy about form of government Nigeria will switch to after Tinubu’s term

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Sunday, July 30, prophesied that Nigeria will switch to a one-party system after President Bola Tinubu's first term in office.

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle, his revelation "is a divine message received by the Lord this morning".

The cleric also stated that his new revelation is a warning to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng