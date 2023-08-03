Ahmed El-Marzuq, a strong ally of the former national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned from his position

The legal luminary tendered his resignation letter to the national working committee of the party on Wednesday, August 2nd

Nze Chidi Duru, the deputy national organising secretary of the APC, however, confirmed the sudden development

FCT, Abuja - The national legal adviser of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned from his position in the party.

The Punch reported that El-Marzuq resigned from the ruling party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.

APC's national legal adviser resigns due to pressure from his colleagues. Photo credit: @AhmadEl_Marzuq

Source: Twitter

Why El-Marzuq resigned

The legal icon who is believed to be an ally of the former national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly threw in the towel under some form of pressure, following the exit of Adamu, The New Telegraph report added.

NWC member confirms El-Marzuq’s departure from APC

Deputy national organising secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, however, confirmed the report, Vanguard reported.

Following a series of calls to him to authenticate the report, Duru replied via text message to confirm El-Marzuq’s departure.

“Yes,” he said but declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC), meeting of the party, which is currently underway in Abuja, is expected to name a replacement.

Source: Legit.ng