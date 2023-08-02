The spokesman of the Oyo APC, Mr. Wasiu Sadare, has revealed certain truths regarding the key vacant position of the nation's ruling party

He disclosed that information about the national chairman of the APC is false and mere speculation

The APC chieftain noted further that the ruling party at the appointed time, will do the needful regarding the appointment of a new national chairman and communicate to Nigerians

Oyo state, Ibadan - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has cleared the air regarding the appointment of former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as the party's new national chairman.

APC is yet to appoint Ganduje, or others as new chairman, Oyo state APC spokesman insists

Ganduje has commenced moves to replace Abdullahi Adamu, former APC national chairman. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

The APC spokesperson in the state, Mr Wasiu Olawale Sadare, in a chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 2nd, maintained that the reports about Ganduje's appointment as the party's new chairman are "false and mere speculation".

He added that the leadership of the party would work around the agitations for the vacant positions at the appointed time and the way forward will be communicated to all.

The chieftain said,

"For now, every piece of information about a new national chairman for the APC is a rumour and I would like to restrain from dwelling on mere speculation. When it's time, the party would work around the issue and from there, we would know the next thing."

How APC plans to solve its internal wrangling? Oyo APC Spokesperson speaks

Meanwhile, the scramble to fill vacant positions in the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) gets intense.

The struggle to get key positions in the party has fuelled rivalry among major stalwarts, while some are lobbying for the vacant seats, others are selected as the preferred choice.

Sadare, however, noted that the party has all it takes to handle such matters, adding that the APC is a ruling party and "internal wrangling is a normal phenomenon".

The party loyalist stated thus:

"APC is a democratic institution where eerie silence is not expected at a time like this. It is the ruling party and when you consider the population of stakeholders and their diverse interests, you would understand that what you call internal wranglings within its fold is a normal phenomenon.

"However, I can assure you that the party has potent machinery and mechanism with which it can manage the so-called crisis and the relevant stakeholders are up to the task. As every crisis raises its ugly head, it would be tackled headlong and the party would become stronger for it."

After missing out on Tinubu’s ministerial list, move begins for Ganduje’s APC chairmanship slot

Meanwhile, there are agitations for the immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, to become the next national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

This comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu snubbed Ganduje in his 28-man ministerial list released on Thursday, July 27.

The Coalition of North-Central APC Youth Leaders described Ganduje as a loyal party man whose experience can stir the party's ship.

Amid strong rumours of Senator Adamu's resignation, Kyari takes over APC's NWC

Legit.ng also reported that the deputy national chairman (north) of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, took over the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

The development confirms the widely reported resignation of the national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu recently.

Source: Legit.ng