Carlos Queiroz has left his position as Ghana national team head coach after their World Cup elimination

The Portuguese boss took over the position in March on a four-month contract after the dismissal of Otto Addo

Queiroz announced his decision on social media with a pointed message for Ghanaian football administrators

Carlos Queiroz has announced his decision to leave his position as the head coach of the Ghanaian national team after their World Cup elimination.

The Ghanaian Football Association (GFA appointed Queiroz in March on a four-month contract for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after dismissing Otto Addo.

Carlos Queiroz resigns as Ghana head coach after 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz came in with a wealth of experience, and with 72 days left to the World Cup and only one friendly game, he led the Black Stars to their first knockout stage since 2010.

There were rumours that the Portuguese manager would continue after the tournament, but he has made the decision to leave the position after their loss to Colombia.

He announced his departure via his official social media pages, admitting that his time in charge failed to achieve the sporting result the public wanted.

The 73-year-old left a strong message for the Ghanaian football administrators, claiming that the success of the Black Stars must start off the pitch.

“I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination—it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions,” a part of the statement reads.

“The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch. Black Stars Success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s extraordinary football talent.”

The GFA has yet to respond publicly to his resignation as the Black Stars prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

Carlos Queiroz’s salary per game

The initial rumour when Queiroz was appointed claimed that his monthly salary was $100,000, but after the denial by the Sports Ministry, it was reported to be around $90,000, as noted by GhanaSoccernet.

Queiroz managed five matches, starting with the 1-1 draw against Wales in the preparation match for the World Cup, won one, drew two and lost two.

Carlos Queiroz during his final press conference as Ghana coach. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars scored a late win over Panama in the opening match, drew England in the second and lost to Croatia in the final game before they were eliminated by Colombia.

This means that the experienced Portuguese coach earned about $72,000 per game during his short spell in charge of the four-time African champions, a huge windfall for the result delivered.

Ghana's prize money after World Cup exit

Legit.ng previously reported how much Ghana will earn after their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Colombia in the Round of 32.

The GFA pocketed $13.5 million in participation and preparation funding, and will receive a further $11 million for reaching the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng