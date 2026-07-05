Abounce, Yvonne Jegede's ex-husband, has opened up about his failed marriage to the actress years after they parted ways

The actor was a guest on Chude Jideonwo's podcast, WithChude , where he spoke about his life, career, and past relationship with Jegede

Many viewers reacted to his comments, with several defending the actress and criticising his remarks

Nollywood actor Olakunle Fawole, better known as Abounce, has opened up about his marriage to his colleague, Yvonne Jegede.

The couple got married in 2017 but parted ways in 2019 after their marriage broke down amid allegations made by the actress.

Reactions as Yvonne Jegede’s ex-husband, Abounce, opens up about failed marriage. Photo credit@abounce/@yvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

While appearing as a guest on Chude Jideonwo's WithChude, Abounce spoke about his relationship with the curvy actress.

According to him, he no longer loves Yvonne but still respects her because she is the mother of their son. He added that he would risk his life to protect her if she were ever in danger and ensure that she was safe.

Abounce dragged over interview about Yvonne Jegede

Reacting to his remarks, many fans questioned what Yvonne Jegede saw in him before agreeing to marry him.

Some commented on his appearance and the way he speaks, with a few suggesting he get braces. Others referenced Yvonne Jegede's past comments about their marriage and urged him to focus on being present in their son's life.

Yvonne Jegede’s ex-husband, Abounce, shares his regret after a failed relationship. Photo credit@abounce

Source: Instagram

Abounce speaks about his love life

During the interview, the actor also opened up about his love life, revealing that he was in a relationship after his marriage ended, but it eventually failed. He admitted he was responsible for the breakup and said he channelled his energy into going to the gym afterward.

Recall that Yvonne Jegede previously claimed during an appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast that she contributed more financially to their marriage than her husband.

She also alleged that there were periods when Abounce was not interested in seeing their son and that he continued to keep malice with her while she was pregnant.

Watch the Instagram video of Abounce's interview about Yvonne Jegede below:

Reactions trail Abounce's interview about Yvonne Jegede

Here are comments below:

@n9jagist247 said:

"So what did gorgeous Yvonne see in him?"

@precious_adaobi1 shared:

"Is the guy in the photo with Yvonne the same one answering the interview questions? Looks so different. It’s well."

@chetachukwuochor wrote:

"I dont even know why she settled for him in the first place??? See him feeling “the GIFT”

@phinesmiles stated:

"God forgive me, wetin she see abeg, because I am not seeing anything abeg."

@dmannysglow wrote:

"Regret is that you're talking? You won’t have to kill for her cos she won’t be in trouble…. Keep it going."

@seyiburner commented:

"Can you please step in and contribute financially towards raising your son??? Don’t wait for her to be in trouble."

Yvonne Jegede dragged over outfit to burial

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the Service of Songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre had surfaced online.

Family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs.

The actress was wearing a white gown, which many were not happy about as they dragged her.

Source: Legit.ng