The newly elected APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has promised to kick the ground running in his resumption to office

Ganduje, who was elected as APC chairman on Thursday, sent a veiled warning to the PDP and other opposition parties ahead of the November 11 election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States

The former governor of Kano State promised that internal democracy would reign in his time and members would have an electronic register

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Ganduje, the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sent a serious threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties ahead of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa governorship election in November.

This is as the former governor of Kano State vowed to hit the ground running to ensure victory for the ruling APC in the forthcoming off-season elections in the three states, Channels Television reported.

Ganduje says internal democracy would be supreme during his reign

Ganduje, the new APC chairman, said this during his acceptance speech at the 12th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, August 3, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Also, on Thursday, the party's NEC elected Ajibola Bashir from Osun State, the former spokesperson of the Senate, as the new National Secretary.

While addressing leaders of the party, the former governor of Kano thanked President Bola Tinubu, vowing that he would ensure that internal democracy prevailed during his reign as the APC chairman.

APC members to have a scientific registrar

He further promised to ensure that party members have scientific register and that utmost attention would be paid to election management and conflict resolution.

According to Ganduje, his administration would ensure a level playing ground during the party's primaries.

Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa are among the eight states with off-season governorship elections in Nigeria due to past legal tussles and court verdicts. Others are Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun.

