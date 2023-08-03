Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the announcement of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the All Progressive Congress (APC) national chairman

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the emergence of former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the new national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Sani said Ganduje is now in charge of the ruling party and that the head symbolises the body.

Senator Shehu Sani says Ganduje is in charge after he emerged as APC Chairman

Source: Facebook

He stated this via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani after the news of Ganduje’s emergence broke.

He simply wrote:

“The Head symbolises the body; Ganduje in charge.”

APC Officially Elects Ganduje as National Chairman, Other Officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously elected the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as its new national chairman.

According to Channels, the ruling party also elected the former Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, as the new national secretary of the APC.

