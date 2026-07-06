The Nigerian government has condemned the killings of its nationals in South Africa, demanding accountability and investigation

The Foreign Affairs Ministry warned of potential diplomatic actions against South Africa if violence against Nigerians continues

The Nigerian authorities highlighted concerns over the wrongful profiling of its nationals, urging South Africa to address ongoing security failures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has threatened to take action against South Africa after two Nigerians were murdered in separate incidents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused South African security operatives of complicity in the recurring killings of Nigerians.

The Ministry spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, warned that Nigeria may be forced to explore stronger diplomatic options if the attacks continue.

As reported by Dauly Trust, Ebienga made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Ebienfa said Emeka Charles Iroegbu was allegedly killed on June 28 in Sunnyside, Pretoria, following “gruesome interrogation techniques” by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police.

According to the statement, the second victim, Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was reportedly shot dead in front of his business premises in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The Nigerian government said the repeated killings have heightened concerns over the wrongful profiling of Nigerians as criminals.

The federal government described the incidents as deeply disturbing,

“The continuing pattern of such terrible incidents is clearly evidence of complicity on the part of security operatives, especially officers of the Tshwane Metro Police, which raises the question of state responsibility under International Law.”

The ministry urged South African authorities to immediately investigate the latest killings and ensure those responsible are prosecuted.

The federal government also warned that Nigeria would not rule out stronger measures if the attacks and alleged extrajudicial killings persist.

“We wish to place the Government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour of South Africa against foreigners is not addressed.”

Xenophobic attacks: 2 Nigerians killed in South Africa

Recall that two Nigerians were killed in South Africa amid escalating xenophobic tensions.

The Consul-General demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of Emmanuel and Andrew Ninikanwa. Okey-Uche warned against negative profiling of Nigerians as criminals.

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former vice president highlighted Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.

The presidential hopeful urged the Ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng