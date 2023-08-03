FCT, Abuja - The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, August 3, elected Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano state, as the national chairman of the party.

The Nation newspaper reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) attended the 12th NEC meeting of the party.

Abdullahi Ganduje is fourth APC chairman from north

Vanguard newspaper also reported Ganduje's emergence as APC chairman. The development means Ganduje, a key ally of President Tinubu, takes over from Abubakar Kyari.

Kyari succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned from the coveted post in July.

Since three southerners (Bisi Akande, John Oyegun, and Adams Oshiomhole) occupied the APC chairmanship position consecutively from 2013 when the party was created, the north has produced four chairmen.

1) Mai Mala Buni (2020-2022)

Mala Buni has been serving as the governor of Yobe state since 2019.

He was elected as governor during the 2019 general elections under the APC. Prior to his election as governor, he held the position of national secretary of the APC. He occupied the position of APC national chairman when he was governor.

2) Abdullahi Adamu (2022 - 2023)

Abdullahi Adamu was the governor of Nasarawa state from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007. In March 2022, Abdullahi Adamu was appointed national chairman of the APC, the ruling and majority party in Nigeria. He resigned on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

3) Abubakar Kyari (July 2023 to August 2023)

Kyari was the senator representing Borno North Senatorial District of Borno state at the 9th National Assembly from 2015 until his resignation in April 2022. The 60-year-old was the acting national chairman of the APC after Adamu's resignation.

4) Abdullahi Ganduje (July 2023 to date)

Ganduje served as the governor of Kano state from 2015 to 2023. He previously served as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's deputy governor twice, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. After strong speculations, Ganduje was finally confirmed as the official APC helmsman.

