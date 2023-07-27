FCT, Abuja - A fresh move is underway to position the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje as the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This call for Ganduje to become the next national chairman of the APC is being geared by the party's Youth leaders from the North-central and other stakeholders moments after the former governor of Kamo State was snubbed in the 28-man ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced by the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been tipped to be the next national chairman of APC. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday, July 27, the Coalition of North-Central APC Youth Leaders and Support Groups led by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi described Ganduje as a core party loyalist that must not be overlooked for the chairmanship slot.

"We, the people of North Central, have occupied National Chairmanship position of all ruling parties in the Country and have done well in terms of party administration. We are proud to say that a Chairman from the zone led the party to victory in the last residential election.

"It is on this note that we wholeheartedly endorse Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of our great Party, APC. Abdullahi Ganduje is a party man who has distinguished himself as an intellectual of high repute."

It has been speculated that Ganduje’s name has been reportedly favoured by President Bola Tinubu and the governors of the APC following the resignation of the former National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The report has, however, generated reactions with some members of the APC demanding that the North-central produce Adamu’s replacement.

Comrade Ogenyi said:

"We are optimistic that APC under Ganduje shall complement the implementation of President Tinubu's blueprint for the benefit of Nigerians."

