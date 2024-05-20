A Nigerian businesswoman has shared her painful experience on social media after opening her kolo box

In a video, she got heartbroken after discovering that the money she saved inside got damaged due to heat

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many consoling her over the huge loss

A Nigerian lady's unenviable experience after saving lots of money inside a box has triggered emotions online.

A video showed the moment she emptied the contents of the box only to witness a devastating sight.

Lady sees damaged cash inside iron saving box Photo credit: @tomi_hairline/TikTok.

Businesslady in tears as money gets damaged

In a sad video, the lady identified as Tomi_hairline opened her savings box to see the naira notes covered in mold with many severely damaged.

She shared the video online and broke down in tears over the unexpected misfortune that befell her.

Speaking on the cause of the damage, the lady noted that it was the high heat level inside the iron box that made the money rot.

"I used kolo to save for months. When I opened I saw this. It’s not wooden it’s iron so it’s d heat I think," she said.

Reactions as lady's money damages inside box

Nigerians stormed the comments section to console the heartbroken businesswoman over the sad incident.

@Big BabyNicy said:

"Nah why I Dey use owo mewewa chop."

@Temmy wrote:

"Nah heat or the kolo wood is not dry before they sell it for you so sorry."

@lumi77774 commented:

"You suppose dey pour powder for kolo every few months. Na my grandma teach me only God knows how many kolo she get."

@Fasco said:

"TOMI HAIRLINE, if you are using iron kolo, u need to paint inside cos that how i do mine."

@Nessa perry reacted:

"I use iron own too and this is the 3rd time am using it the last time na one year money spend so ur own come be like this."

@Faith said:

"Same thing happened to me. Since then I said lai lai I wunt try it again."

@Zacklionaire added:

"Omo this thing don happen to me before e no funny that year. Nobody gree collect the money for my hand."

@—SHINDARA reacted:

"This also happened to my brother and I think in the experience it is iron kolo,so it make the money to rotten cus of heat."

@rozzyberry said:

"Same thing happened to me last year when I used iron kolo box some of my money went bad. I don jejely go back to wooden box."

Watch the video below:

Lady finally breaks piggy box, flaunts cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady broke her piggy bank after patiently saving money in it for many months.

The TikToker named Innocentia Olisa said she started dropping money in the rectangular home bank in 2021.

