FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress, and other affiliated unions has decided to call off its nationwide strike.

This was announced in a statement released on Thursday, August 3, by Dele Alake, the special adviser to the President on special duties, communications and strategy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to the organised labour to support his vision and ideas. Photo Credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

As contained in the statement obtained by Legit.ng, the organised resolved to call off the nationwide protest after a crunch meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu late-night on Wednesday, August 2, at the State House in Abuja.

The statement reads:

"Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general."

President Tinubu reiterates commitment to Nigerians

The statement also reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigerians as he had promised in his inaugural speech before assuming office.

He appealed to the Labour leaders to support his vision and help actualise the dream of a better Nigeria that the founding fathers of this nation envisaged.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu also disclosed that the Port Harcourt refineries would commence operation by the end of 2023.

The statement reads:

"...Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm Maire Tecnimont SpA."

Source: Legit.ng