The leadership of Labour Union on Wednesday, August 2nd, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Villa

NLC and TUC leaders registered their demands before the president during the meeting, urging him to look into immediate palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal

NLC President Joe Ajaero disclosed that the president understands the plight of Nigerians and made some commitments to address their urgent demands

State House, Abuja - Amid nationwide protests, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, and his counterpart of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, have given an update regarding their meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, August 2nd, a few hours after the planned strike of organised labour.

NLC gives fresh updates on the nationwide protest and strike, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Joe Ajaero reveal details of Tinubu's meeting with Labour Leaders

The labour leaders, who exited the Villa about 30 minutes after they arrived at 5:38 pm, said the President made some commitments to address some issues which need immediate attention, Channels TV reported.

They said they would report to their executive committees where a decision would be taken on the ongoing protest, adding that Labour would conduct its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, August 3rd, and all the issues would be considered, The Cable report added.

NLC, TUC leaders in closed-door meeting with President Tinubu

A few hours after the planned protest of the organised Labour, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is meeting with their leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in the meeting with Tinubu are the presidents of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo respectively.

The meeting comes a few hours after the unions followed through on their plans to protest the economic hardship triggered by the discontinuance of petrol subsidy by the Tinubu-led administration.

Nationwide protest: NLC exposes FG over claim of saving N1trn on subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refuted President Bola Tinubu's claim that over N1 trillion has been saved since his government stopped paying for fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest of organised labour, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, said the Federal Government's committee put together to negotiate with the unions revealed that no money was saved since the subsidy was removed.

