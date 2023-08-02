The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, said he would not be available for the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, is expected to deliberate on the current scramble for the party's leadership and other challenges

Meanwhile, the former Vice President sent a letter of apology and notification about his absence from the meeting, noting that he remains a loyal and committed member

Former Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has revealed he would not participate in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting slated for Wednesday, August 2.

This was confirmed in a statement made available to Legit.ng where the immediate Vice President tendered an apology for his inability to attend the caucus meeting.

As contained in the statement, Osinbajo stated that his absence did not stop his commitment to the party, as he reaffirmed his loyalty and dedication to the party.

In a letter of apology addressed to the Party's Acting Chairman, the former VP explained that he was already abroad for engagements to which he had long been committed when he received the invitation to the meeting.

He had cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be available for the party's two previously scheduled caucus meetings, which had to be postponed due to exigencies.

While wishing the APC fruitful deliberations, he expressed his fidelity to the party and his availability for future meetings and activities.

Meanwhile, the caucus meeting is expected to squash the tension within the party stakeholders over the scramble for a new leadership following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyola Omisore as chairman and secretary, respectively.

