The former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Tuesday, said President Bola Tinubu cannot fight corruption or criminality in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Frank said this assertion in Abuja while condemning the ongoing ministerial screening at the Nigerian Senate.

Timi Frank says Tinubu can’t fight corruption

Source: Depositphotos

According to a Tribune report, he also described the appointment of Jim Obazee as a special investigator as another waste of time and an attempt to witch-hunt opposition.

His words:

“The recent appointment of Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities is another waste of time as it only beckons serial witch-hunting of opposition members.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“It is clear that there is no credibility, zeal or reputation from the ruling party to fight corruption but rather an opportunity for looters and criminals to have a field day again.

“Mr President must be aware that since he is only holding the Commonwealth of the nation albeit temporarily, every decision concerning the Nigerian state must be done with utmost decorum and sincerity to the Nigerian People. The world is watching diligently and history will hold us accountable for our actions and inaction.

“We would like to urge the Judiciary to expedite their verdict on the PEPT and save the country the embarrassment of foisting an illegitimacy as this will only bring about nothing but misery and pain to the nation at large. Their decision must be sacrosanct and decisive in this regard.”

Frank also called for a stop to the Senate's ministerial screening.

“The ongoing ministerial screening in the National Assembly has been nothing short of a national shame and disgrace orchestrated and supervised by a Senate President bent on reinforcing the old order of this sham of an exercise to the bewilderment of Nigerians.

“It is clear from the foregoing in the Red chamber as to the direction of the country under the APC led government.

“The ongoing screening of ministerial nominees is a joke taken too far and an insult to the sensibilities of reasonable Nigerians who are aghast as to the shambolic routine of ‘take a bow and go’ without any cross examination as to the pedigree and competence of these individuals nominated to serve the country," Frank said.

Source: Legit.ng