FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have continued to react to President Bola Tinubu's declaration that "subsidy is gone" and its effect on the cost of living in the country.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, maintained that the decision of the Nigerian president is a welcome development. However, it appeared that only the poor Nigerians are perceived to be sacrificing for future benefits.

Gaffar maintained that the government, on its part, needs to reduce the cost of governance, such as cutting down the salaries of elected officials as well as reductions in the number of official aides to the elected officials.

The public commentator said this while reacting to the recent hardship that followed the fuel subsidy removal and considering Nigerians' yearning over the President's move.

He said:

"While the intention behind the removal of fuel subsidy is good, considering Nigeria does not have the economic strength to continue to subsidise petrol consumption for both the country and, inadvertently, other neighbouring countries, the government has to show seriousness in improving the economy.

"Also, there is the perception that only poor Nigerians are sacrificing for the perceived future benefit of the country, and this is not good enough. The cost of governance must also reduce through salary reduction and a cut in the size of government personnel."

