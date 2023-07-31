BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide As Special Adviser
by Bada Yusuf
President Bola Tinubu appointed Ajuri Ngalale, Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency in the immediate past government, who worked in the office of ex-Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
According to Daily Trust, the president appointed Ajuri as his special adviser on media and publicity.
Source: Legit.ng