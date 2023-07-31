Reactions have been training the recent increase in fees across federal institutions in Nigeria.

The federal government under President Tinubu said the government had not ordered any increment in school fees, adding that tuition fees remained free across federal universities.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, said the federal universities only announced “discretionary charges” for registration, laboratory, and hostel accommodation, among others.

The statement partly reads:

“For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.”

In reacting to the development, Okanlawon Gaffar, a public commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, predicted that the latest increment in school fees would make things difficult for many Nigerians, considering inflation and stagnant wages.

He maintained that though the student loan bill was signed into law, its requirement was too stringent that students might not be able to access it. He added the the development is likely to increase the number of drop out in Nigerian univeristies.

According Gaffar:

"Increment in school fees at this time is a dose of double problem for most students especially with rising inflation and stagnant wages. Despite the Student Loan bill being signed into law by the government, its requirements are too stringent for students to access. We are likely going to see a large number of students drop out of school due to the inability to pay fees."

Source: Legit.ng