Nyesom Wike is reportedly under pressure since his ministerial nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Tinubu had submitted Wike's name and 27 others to the Senate for screening and confirmation on Thursday, July 27

Wike's dilemma is reportedly connected to his old videos, where he said he doesn't want to be a minister and described APC as a party plagued with stage four cancer

Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is reportedly in a serious dilemma and under pressure since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted his name as a ministerial nominee to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

As reported by ThisDay, Wike is also under pressure as old videos of him vowing not to be a minister or join the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to trend on social media.

Nyesom Wike is reportedly in dilemma to either accept or reject Tinubu's ministerial nomination. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

In another video, Wike denounced the APC as a party plagued with stage four cancer also trended.

During the launch of the VIP Lounge of the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Wike made it clear that he will not be the ministerial nominee from Rivers state.

As the political drama unfolds, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and political observers are closely watching to see how Wike would respond to the nomination.

If Wike accepts the ministerial position, it will allow PDP to offload him from the party, whom many described within the PDP as over-ambitious and a pretender.

On the other hand, even though Wike seriously lobbied for the position, many feel if he declines the appointment, it will raise questions about his allegiance to President Tinubu and whether his previous support was merely a strategic political move.

Wike’s reaction to the pressure and how he responds will likely shed light on the true motivation behind his acceptance or rejection of the nomination as a minister.

ThisDay reported that a member of the PDP NWC had last Thursday told newsmen at the party secretariat that,

“We hope he accepts it and this will allow the party to start looking inwards towards reorganisation once the presidential petition of the party in the tribunal is disposed for good.”

“He cannot be a minister in the government of the APC and still be a member of the PDP. Yes, he secured a restraining order from the court that restrained the party from suspending him, but now he cannot eat his cake and still have it back”

Also, the PDP is expected to decide on him tomorrow. A member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) while disclosing this to THISDAY said the party was waiting to see whether Wike would present himself for screening.

