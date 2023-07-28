Ex-governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and three other ex-governors made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list

The list was read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday (July 27) afternoon after many weeks of delay

Wike's name was prominent on the list, being that he is a member of the major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Following his nomination as a minister of the federal republic, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike is trending online.

Many social media users are discussing Wike, basically due to the fact he said in August 2022 that he is not interested in being a minister.

A video of Wike saying he is not interested in the position of minister has surfaced online. Photo credit: @AdekunleAbolaj1

Video: 'I won't be a minister', Wike's comment during electioneering trends

Speaking at the inauguration of the lounge at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Wike, who was embroiled in a feud with his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the time, dismissed reports that he is eyeing a ministerial role on the expiration of his tenure.

After the 2023 election, he confirmed that he worked for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incumbent Nigerian president and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reposted by Daily Trust, Wike said in the now-trending video:

“Only one person can be a minister from a state, I will not be a minister. I will not. I am not a liability, Rivers State is an asset.

“So if you don’t want to win an election, it’s your business. I’m not the one running the election.

“He who wears the shoes knows where it pinches him.”

The Punch also reported on Wike's vow before the 2023 election.

Before being a governor, Wike held the position of Nigeria's minister of state for education.

