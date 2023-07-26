President Bola Tinubu is expected to submit the much-awaited ministerial list to the national assembly in the next 24 hours for screening

A popular cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a message to the Nigerian leader over the president's inaugural cabinet

Primate Ayodele predicted crisis in the governing party, even as he forecasted that several chieftains of the APC will be "knocked down"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the ministerial nomination list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "will cause issues" within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 25, some members of the APC 'will feel neglected in the party'.

Primate Ayodele's fresh prophecy predicts a crisis in the APC. @officialABAT, @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

'Ministerial nomination list will cause issues in the APC', Primate Ayodele

The cleric, therefore, advised the president to “employ technocrats in his cabinet”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“When the ministerial list comes out, it is going to cause rancour in the party, it is going to knock down some people.”

Senate suspends President Tinubu's ministerial list announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate postponed the presentation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial list, originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The official announcement has been deferred till Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Without any explanation, the senate majority leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who is a key ally of President Tinubu, moved the motion to postpone the announcement.

Tinubu's ministerial list: Serious cracks in APC over Wike's alleged nomination

Legit.ng also reported that in the case of Rivers, APC leaders are divided as the majority of them have reportedly opposed the purported nomination of the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike as minister.

According to a report by Vanguard on Tuesday, July 25, Wike’s antagonists have officially written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The newspaper also said some loyal party members who worked tirelessly for APC’s victory during the February poll have threatened to dump the party in the event President Tinubu abandons staunch members in Rivers state and opts for Wike.

Source: Legit.ng