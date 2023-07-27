On Thursday, July 27, President Bola Tinubu received the APC youth leaders at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

This crucial meeting is coming a few hours after the Nigerian Senate unveiled Tinubu's 28 ministerial list nominees

During the meeting, Tinubu noted that the Nigerian youths are part of the political process of today and they will need to be in charge of the country in the future

State House, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leaders are currently in a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at State House, Abuja.

Although the details of the crucial meeting or the agenda have not been made public and the complete list of those in attendance is still unknown, NTA News reported.

What Tinubu told the youth during the meeting

The meeting is coming a few hours after the ministerial nominees were unveiled during a plenary session at the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

"You are going to be part of today, because tomorrow depends on you," President Bola Tinubu tells the youths at the meeting.

APC youth leaders urge Tinubu to include young people in his cabinet

Meanwhile, the APC youth leaders had earlier asked President Tinubu to ensure young people are appointed in his cabinet.

Interestingly, the first batch of 28 ministers sent to the Senate on Thursday, had no youth on the list.

