The Senate has unveiled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees after an anxious wait

The names were read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday, July 27

President Tinubu's letter containing the list of the ministerial nominees was personally delivered by the Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Wednesday, July 27, confirmed the receipt of the ministerial nominees' list of President Bola Tinubu.

The list was presented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Television Continental reported.

Photo credit: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Senate gets list of Tinubu ministerial nominees

Subsequently, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read the ministerial list with 28 nominees, according to Channels Television.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng reports that the list got to the upper legislative chamber 58 days after the Nigerian leader was sworn into office.

The nominees will still have to pass through screening at the Senate.

The Nation newspaper reported that the list include:

1) Abubakar Momoh

2) Amb. Maitama Tuka

3) Ahmed Dangiwa

4) Hannatu Musawa

5) Uche Nnaji

6) Beta Edu

7) Doris Anite Uzoka

8) David Umahi

9) Nyesom Wike

10) Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

11) Nasir El-rufai

12) Ekperikpe Ekpo

13) Nkiru Onyejeocha

14) Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

15) Stella Oketete

16) Muhammad Goronyo

17) Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

18) Dele Alake

19) Lateef Fagbemi (SAN)

20) Muhammad Idris

21) Olawale Edu

22) Waheed Adelabu

23) Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim

24) Prof. Ali Pate

25) Prof. Joseph Userve

26) Senator Abubakar Kyari

27) Senator John Enoh

28) Sani Abubakar Danladi

President Tinubu’s key ally sends message to Wike, El Rufai, others, over alleged ministerial nomination

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the defunct Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Campaign, on Thursday, July 27, sent a congratulatory message to all the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onanuga, in a Twitter post, prayed for prosperity for the incoming appointees.

“I foresee rancour”: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list

Legit.ng also reported that the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said the ministerial nomination list of President Bola Tinubu "will cause issues" within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 25, some members of the APC 'will feel neglected in the party'.

Source: Legit.ng