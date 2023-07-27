Breaking: Senate Finally Receives List of Tinubu’s Incoming Ministers, Number of Nominees Unveiled
- The Senate has unveiled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees after an anxious wait
- The names were read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday, July 27
- President Tinubu's letter containing the list of the ministerial nominees was personally delivered by the Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila
FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Wednesday, July 27, confirmed the receipt of the ministerial nominees' list of President Bola Tinubu.
The list was presented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Television Continental reported.
Senate gets list of Tinubu ministerial nominees
Subsequently, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read the ministerial list with 28 nominees, according to Channels Television.
Legit.ng reports that the list got to the upper legislative chamber 58 days after the Nigerian leader was sworn into office.
The nominees will still have to pass through screening at the Senate.
The Nation newspaper reported that the list include:
1) Abubakar Momoh
2) Amb. Maitama Tuka
3) Ahmed Dangiwa
4) Hannatu Musawa
5) Uche Nnaji
6) Beta Edu
7) Doris Anite Uzoka
8) David Umahi
9) Nyesom Wike
10) Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
11) Nasir El-rufai
12) Ekperikpe Ekpo
13) Nkiru Onyejeocha
14) Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
15) Stella Oketete
16) Muhammad Goronyo
17) Uju Kennedy Ohanenye
18) Dele Alake
19) Lateef Fagbemi (SAN)
20) Muhammad Idris
21) Olawale Edu
22) Waheed Adelabu
23) Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim
24) Prof. Ali Pate
25) Prof. Joseph Userve
26) Senator Abubakar Kyari
27) Senator John Enoh
28) Sani Abubakar Danladi
