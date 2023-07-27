President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list has been greeted with criticism less than three hours after its release

Some Nigerians slammed President Tinubu for overlooking youths in the first batch of the ministerial list

The list contained 28 names, with four immediate past governors, one serving ambassador, one serving SSG, one serving federal parastatal head, and three special advisers to the President

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly finally announced the much-anticipated ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 27.

The list announced by the National Assembly contained 28 names that would be up for scrutiny and confirmation by the upper chamber of the national assembly.

These names include:

1. Abubakar Momoh

2. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

3. Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa

4. Barr. Hannatu Musawa

5. Chief Uche Nnaji

6. Dr. Betta Edu

7. Dr. Doris Aniche Uzoka

8. H.E. David Umahi

9. H.E. Nyesom Wike

10. H.E. Badaru Abubakar

11. H.E. Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai

12. Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo

13. Hon.Nkeiruka Onyejocha

14. Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

15. Hon. Stella Okotette

16. Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye

17. Mr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo

18. Mr. Dele Alake

19. Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN

20. Mr. Muhammad Idris

21. Mr. Olawale Edun

22. Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

23. Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

24. Professor Ali Pate

25. Professor Joseph Utsev

26. Senator Abubakar Kyari

27. Senator John Enoh

28. Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's ministerial list

Meanwhile, Nigerians have given their thoughts on the official ministerial list announced by the national assembly.

Former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani was unimpressed by the ministerial list announced by the Senate, describing it as one filled with "some Serpents with a known history of treachery."

He said:

"The Ministerial list; The President embraced some Serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the King."

Similarly, another Twitter user with the handle @Mykoladoo said:

"Ministerial position has become a compensation slot rather than been the list of technocrats who can make difference.

"List filled with Ex gov, Senators and Reps. Nothing for those who waited to be leaders of tomorrow."

@idmann_mit said:

"Elrufai was Minister 20yrs ago, Wike was Minister 12yrs ago. In batch 2 of the #Ministerial, you'll see Kwankwaso who rejected VP lobbying for Minister.

"They didn't identity young ns who can be Ministers but them bcos it's not about service delivery but political survival."

