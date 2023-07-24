A tragic incident has transpired in Kano State, and the citizens are grieving some prominent personalities' demise

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed the demise of two former commissioners of ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State within the space of 72 hours.

As reported by Daily Trust, these two ex-commissioners were identified as Alhassan Muhammad Dawaki and Barrister Zubaida Damakka, who were commissioners of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as Budget and Economic Planning, respectively.

The deceased ex-commissioners served under the administration of ex-Gov Abdullahi Ganduje. Photo Credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Dawaki, who headed the Kano State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, reportedly died after his long battle with an unnamed illness.

He passed on at age 79 and was survived by his wives and 15 children.

Damakka's demise was confirmed by one of his close associates, a former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Media, Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim disclosed that Damakka died in Abuja after a brief illness, leaving three children and a husband behind.

It was also confirmed that their funerals were held on Sunday, July 23, under the Islamic rites.

Gov Yusuf mourns deceased ex-commissioners

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, described Dawaki as a prominent figure and well-respected personality whose sudden departure had left a void in the hearts of many.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf acknowledged the significant loss that Dawaki’s demise represented while offering prayers for the strength and resilience of the grieving family, wishing them solace during the difficult period of mourning.

Source: Legit.ng