Charles Oputa alias Charly Boy has revealed how he would celebrate the victory of Peter Obi if he wins the presidential election petition tribunal

The controversial iconic singer and political activist wrote via his verified Twitter handle that he would walk the streets of Lagos naked in honour of Obi's victory at the tribunal

Charly Boy said he would even walk naked before the verdict of the tribunal gets to the Supreme Court

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Legendary singer and political activities, Charles Oputa alias Charly Boy said he would walk naked in the streets of Lagos if the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wins his petition at the presidential election tribunal.

Recall that Nigeria's electoral body, INEC declared Bola Tinubu the winner of the presidential elections in February and was subsequently sworn in as President on Monday, May 29.

Charly Boy has supported Peter Obi since the build-up to the 2023 presidential election. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Radio Biafra

Source: Facebook

Obi, who was not satisfied with the outcome of the election and INEC's declaration, sort to seek redress at the presidential election petition tribunal, where he filed numerous petitions seeking the nullification of Tinubu's candidacy.

The former Anambra State governor recently submitted his final address to the tribunal and has maintained that the election that produced Tinubu was a fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a viral tweet on Wednesday, July 26, Charly Boy revealed that he would go naked for Obi if the tribunal's verdicts were in his favour.

His tweet reads:

“When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo."

Can Peter Obi Defeat Bola Tinubu in Court? Charly Boy Speaks on What May Happen

Meanwhile, Charly Boy, a popular Nigerian entertainer and supporter of Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as "another Charly Boy show" where "anything can happen" in a negative way.

The popular entertainer expressed concerns over the fairness of the judiciary in delivering justice in Obi's case against Bola Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 elections.

Charly Boy questioned why anyone would advise Obi to let go and move on, using the analogy of a man whose wife had been snatched by another.

Source: Legit.ng