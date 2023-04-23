Charly Boy, a popular Nigerian entertainer and supporter of Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as "another Charly Boy show" where "anything can happen" in a negative way

Nigeria maverick entertainer and acclaimed AreaFada, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has said that Nigeria is another Charly Boy show, explaining that in the Charly Boy show, anything can happen.

The strong supporter of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, said further that in the case of Nigeria, "anything" in this case is “ in the negative.”

Charly Boy said anything can happen in court as Peter Obi drags Tnubu to the presidential election tribunal. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Nig24News, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Charly Boy, who is currently recuperating from prostate cancer, spoke exclusively to Legit.ng on whether or not Obi will get justice at the end of the day.

Following the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi has proceeded to the election tribunal seeking the cancellation of the exercise or his declaration as the winner.

The former governor of Anambra state is anchoring his case on the prayer to qualify Tinubu in addition to other irregularities noticed during the poll. He is also arguing that Tinubu failed to win the FCT and hence shouldn't have been declared the winner of the election.

But Nigerians have varied opinions on whether the judiciary can deliver a fair judgment in the case.

Peter Obi versus Tinubu: Charly Boy says anything can happen

Interacting with Legit.ng on the case filed by Obi, Charly Boy said:

"We pray Peter Obi gets justice. That's all I can say, but Nigeria has become the Charly Boy show in a very negative way. In Charly Boy show, anything can happen.

"Anything can happen in terms of entertainment and what you can learn from it, but in the case of Nigeria, it's more in the negative. The usual horrible things, the negative things. So if the whole INEC can be compromised, then I don't know what to say again."

AreaFada said if INEC could disappoint Nigerians with all its promises ahead of the February election, there is practically nothing impossible in the country.

He added:

"INEC told us that we were going to have the best elections in the world and it turned out to be the most horrible ever. That's what I mean by anything can happen.

"When the things that are happening are so negative because it favours a particular side. Some people will say, let it go like that that it's okay. Why are you saying it's okay to do the wrong things?”

Why was Peter Obi advised to let go? Charly Boy queries

Painting an analogy, Charly Boy questioned why someone would advise Peter Obi to let go and move on. He used the analogy of a man whose wife had been snatched by another.

He said in a mix of English and Pidgin:

"Somebody come collect your wife you dey say it's okay make we no dey quarrel, edon do. You dey say make you kuku collect my wife dey go make we dey do'am like that. Is that supposed to be the way forward? Meanwhile, we say we are fighting corruption.

"We say we are fighting all these evil and demonic forces, but when they begin to show themselves, we say let this to go for now. Why are you allowing it to go for now? No be the thing wey we dey allow since keep Nigeria where e dey?

"So when is it ever going to end?"

2023 presidency: Charly Boy berates Wole Soyinka

In another report, Charly Boy recently sparked the emotions of Nigerians with a couple of comments he shared online about Prof. Wole Soyinka.

In his tweets, he noted that he held Prof. Wole Soyinka in very high regard and even placed him on a pedestal.

The 71-year-old activist, however, noted that the Nobel Laureate's recent actions and comments against the Obidients movement, Peter Obi's supporters, had diminished his respect for him.

Source: Legit.ng