A raid by staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a Lagos community has brought sorrow to some households

At least, two innocent individuals were reportedly hit by stray bullets fired by operatives of the NDLEA

Residents of the community are extremely sad with the development and condemned the alleged unprofessional acts of the NDLEA

Idioro, Lagos state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have allegedly shot dead two persons.

Among those reportedly killed is one Gafar Yusuf, a resident of Idioro area of Mushin, Lagos state, The Punch reported.

Two 'innocent' persons killed as NDLEA's raid in Lagos turns fatal. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

Lagos: NDLEA officers shoot two dead during raid

The Punch newspaper said that the NDLEA operatives stormed the community around 10 pm on Wednesday, July 26, to raid a drug den when they started shooting sporadically.

The NDLEA personnel’s stray bullets reportedly killed the victims.

A resident, who gave his name simply as Olasunkanmi, explained:

“We are not saying the NDLEA should not do their job, but why will its operatives be shooting anyhow in a residential area?"

Another resident, who gave his name simply as Lukmon, said Yusuf’s mother, Olaide, who has been inconsolable since the sad occurence.

He said:

“We are tired of the NDLEA’s issue in our neighbourhood. Why will they be shooting carelessly in a residential neighbourhood?

"If they want to work, it is expected that they would have a target and they should have a plan for how they will arrest the target instead of shooting carelessly to the point of killing two innocent persons."

The anti-narcotics agency is yet to issue a statement on the development.

