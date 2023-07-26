The deadline for President Bola Tinubu to unveil and forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate is Friday

Section 42 of the constitution provided that the president and governors must provide names of their ministers and commissioners within their first 60 days in office

On Friday, President Tinubu, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29, will mark his 60 days in office as the number one citizen of Nigeria

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has 48 hours left for him to forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation in accordance with the constitution.

Section 42 of the constitution, as amended, compelled the president and governors to appoint ministers and commissioners within a 60-day window from the date they are sworn in.

President Tinubu has until Friday to unveil ministerial list

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu will be 60 days in office on Friday

On Friday, July 28, Tinubu will mark 60 days in office as President.

With the delay by the presidency in announcing the cabinet ministers, several lists of ministers have surfaced, and the government has disowned them.

In recent weeks, several names of nominees have appeared in the media. In some of the lists, names of political allies of President Tinubu and former governors were prominently featured.

However, Dele Alake, the spokesperson to President Tinubu, dismissed the claim that the list had been leaked.

List of former governors allegedly removed from President Tinubu's ministerial list

This has also come with rumours that some former governors who worked and supported the president during the election have been removed.

Former governors like Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Though Wike is still a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his rebellion G5 group did not support his party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the election and his consistent visit to the Aso Villa after President Tinubu was sworn in raised the confidence.

The two other former governors allegedly removed from the list are prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

Presidency: President Tinubu to rename FIRS

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will be renaming the tax collection service, FIRS, to another name, which is NRS.

This was disclosed by Zach Adedeji, the special adviser on revenue to President Tinubu and shared by the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS).

According to the statement, the president would unveil the agency's new names once the Senate constituted its committees.

