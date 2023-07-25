President Bola Tinubu has opened up on when his much-awaited ministerial list will arrive at the Senate for screening and approval

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list will finally be received at the national assembly on Thursday, July 27.

Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate majority leader, made the disclosure at a lecture and book presentation to mark his diamond jubilee birthday in Abuja on Tuesday, July 25, Leadership reported.

The senator disclosed that President Tinubu personally revealed to him earlier on Tuesday that the list would arrive at the Senate on Thursday when he called to congratulate him on the 60th birthday anniversary.

Bamidele said Tinubu called him around 10am on Tuesday, that he would not be able to attend the book presentation and lecture because of the communication he would need to submit to the Red Chamber in the next 48 hours.

The Senate leader quoted President Tinubu and said:

“Let me tell you, and you must encourage me, I need to make myself unavailable for the next 48 hours because a correspondence must come to the Senate, a very crucial correspondence

“So Mr President prayed for me. We should tell the rest of the Nigerians to pray for him to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will say, ‘yes, this is uncommon’. And join us to pray for Mr President. He needed to be away from any kind of influence.”

