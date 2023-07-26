Some politicians have in the past been nominated by the president but did not eventually become a minister

The incident happened between 1999 and 2007 when Olusegun Obasanjo was Nigeria's president

Some of them were rejected by then President Obasanjo but rejected by the Senate, while one of them passed the Senate screening but rejected the offer after discovering his portfolio

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list is expected to be announced on or before July 27, when he will be 60 days in office as stated in the constitution.

When the names of the nominees are finally forwarded to the Senate, the appointees are expected to be cleared and inaugurated into the cabinet of President Tinubu.

Politicians nominated by President but did not become ministers Photo Credit: Olabode Agusto

Source: Twitter

However, some politicians in the past have been nominated by the President, and they did not eventually become a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The politicians in this category are listed below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ambassador Bayo Yusuf

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo nominated the Ondo-born politician but could not pass the Senate screening when he failed to give the full meaning of Obasanjo's NEEDS.

Yusuf was asked to give the full meaning of NEEDS (i.e. National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy), the title of the then federal government's economic policy document.

Udoma Udo Udoma

The Akwa Ibom senator was nominated by Obasanjo to become a minister and passed the screening at the Senate but did not eventually become a minister.

He turned down the offer on the swearing-in day, after then-President Obasanjo announced his portfolio. He was given junior minister, a minister of state for the environment.

Bode Agusto

Former President Obasanjo nominated Agusto, but majority of the Senators rejected the as. Lagos representatives.

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier rejected him, adding that his nomination did not reflect the interest of the state chapter.

Source: Legit.ng