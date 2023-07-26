Organised labour and the representatives of the federal government are currently holding a crucial meeting

This is coming after the NLC and the Trade Union Congress threatened to stage a mass protest if the government fails to address the high cost of living occasioned by the fuel price hike

Meanwhile, NLC directed workers and CSOs across the country to immediately start mobilisation for mass protest and rallies ahead of the strike beginning Wednesday next week

FCT, Abuja - The representatives of the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are currently meeting with the organised labour.

The Labour Union comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are currently in an emergency meeting with the FG's committee, at the Presidential Villa.

FG, NLC, and the TUC are currently holding a crucial meeting to avert the looming strike occasioned by the fuel price hike. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress

Source: Facebook

Why FG, NLC, and TUC is holding an emergency meeting

A reliable source privy to the meeting made this known in an interview with The Punch on Wednesday evening, July 26.

According to the source, the negotiation committee set up by Tinubu's government called for an emergency meeting following the strike notice issued by the NLC earlier in the day.

The NLC team was headed by its national president, Joe Ajaero, while the TUC team was headed by its president, Festus Osifo.

This is coming a few hours after the NLC maintained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has declared hardship war on Nigerians through the economic policies he introduced including the removal of fuel subsidy, Daily Trust reported.

The congress noted that Nigerians lost their peace of mind following the “subsidy is gone” comment made by Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Protest looms as TUC gives Tinubu’s FG 2-week ultimatum to conclude negotiations on subsidy

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has been issued a fresh notice regarding talks on the fuel subsidy removal.

Whilst Nigerians await the outcome of the organised labour and federal government’s dialogue on policy measures to cushion the economic challenges brought about by the subsidy removal on petroleum products, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to declare national protest.

The TUC, according to a report by This Day, has given the federal government the next 'two weeks' to reach an agreement on negotiations or face workers’ protests.

President Tinubu gives fresh directive on 8k palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

