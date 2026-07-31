Peter Obi responded to President Tinubu's comment to Catholic Bishops that hunger in Nigeria existed even before he was born

Obi cited figures showing food insecurity doubled from 17 million to about 35 million Nigerians since the current administration took office in 2023

The Labour Party's 2027 presidential candidate also raised concerns about extreme poverty figures rising toward 140 million people under Tinubu's watch

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has publicly condemned President Bola Tinubu's remarks about hunger in Nigeria, saying the president's comments showed a troubling disconnect from the worsening economic conditions facing millions of Nigerians.

Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, issued a statement responding to Tinubu's remark to visiting Catholic Bishops that hunger in Nigeria predates his time in office. While Obi acknowledged that food insecurity has been a long-standing challenge in the country, he argued that the comment was insensitive and deflected attention from measurable governance failures.

Peter Obi criticises President Bola Tinubu over hunger comment Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Food insecurity and poverty in Nigeria

Obi pointed to specific figures to back his criticism. When the current administration came to power in 2023, roughly 17 million Nigerians were facing acute food insecurity, a situation driven largely by armed conflict, banditry, and flood damage across farming communities. That number, Obi said, has since climbed to about 35 million, meaning the crisis has effectively doubled in under three years.

On poverty, Obi said Nigeria had an estimated 87 million people living in extreme poverty before Tinubu took office. Current projections, he added, put that figure close to 140 million, which would make Nigeria home to the world's largest population of people in extreme poverty.

Reactions as Obi criticises Tinubu

Meanwhile, the statement by the 2027 presidential hopeful has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Yinka Oladejo wrote:

"You are actually the expert in that field. Your tenure as governor in Anambra left people poorer and dejected. Cover your head in shame. You can't give what you don't have. The evidence of your incompetence is very clear."

Nigerians react as Peter Obi criticises President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Uche Patrick prayed for Peter Obi:

"You shall live long, sir. You are not only Peter Obi, but you are a divine gift to humanity. God bless you, sir. Good health. Wisdom and long life. Amen."

Eastanboy commented:

"Tbh that statement was so insensitive. I don’t blame the man cuz he be anyhow person normally, so how can he relate to its citizens' plight."

Eduijiomah criticised Tinubu:

"Tinubu that is building new coastal road and superhighway when there are delapidated exiting roads is telling governors not to build bridges. They are following in his footsteps, nah."

Read the full statement of Obi on X here:

Peter Obi meets Olusegun Obasanjo

Legit.ng earlier reported that NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi held a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, July 29.

Photos from the meeting showed Obi in a blue traditional outfit alongside Obasanjo, with a Catholic bishop also present.

The visit comes amid ongoing debate over Obasanjo's true political allegiances ahead of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng