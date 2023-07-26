FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-people policies or face an indefinite nationwide strike from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Consequently, the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Breaking: Nationwide Strike Looms as Nigeria Labour Congress Picks Date. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Majority World/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

NLC to begin nationwide strike August 2

According to Vanguard, this was one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.

It would be the second time that the NLC would threaten the current government with strike action. In June, the Bola Tinubu administration sealed about seven key agreements with the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) after aborting a planned industrial action.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng