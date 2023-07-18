President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains should be released to 50 million farmers and households

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the proposed N8000 conditional cash transfer to Nigerians to cushion the fuel subsidy removal's effect be immediately reviewed.

According to The Cable, the spokesperson to the president, Dele Alake, declared that Tinubu ordered that the whole package of the palliative by the government should be unveiled to the people of Nigeria.

President Tinubu ordered reviews of N8,000 palliative for 12m households Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The statement partly reads:

“The N8,000 conditional cash transfer programme envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately. This is in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.”

Last week, the president revealed a plan for a monthly N8,000 transfer to 12 million households for six months to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

President Tinubu vows to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians

President Tinubu's intention was disclosed in a letter on the floor of the House of Representatives on the loan request of $800 million by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the social safety net programme.

But Alake, on Tuesday, July 18, Alake disclosed that President Tinubu had always vowed to prioritise Nigerians' concerns in his policy and programmes.

Adding that this was why the President has ordered that the scheme should be immediately reviewed and the that the whole palliative package should be unveiled to Nigerians.

In his statement, President Tinubu also ordered that fertilisers and grains be immediately released to 50 million farmers and households nationwide and the FCT.

