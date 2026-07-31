Kazakhstan Explains 4 Ways People Can Qualify For Citizenship
- Kazakhstan's government published official details outlining the legal routes through which a person can become a citizen of the country
- The Republic listed four distinct pathways to citizenship, ranging from birth to interstate treaty arrangements
- Full details of the eligibility conditions are available on Kazakhstan's official government website
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Kazakhstan has outlined four official routes through which a person can become a citizen of the Central Asian republic, according to information published on the country's government website.
The details, made publicly available by the Kazakhstani authorities, set out the legal basis under which an individual may qualify for citizenship of the state.
4 ways to become citizen of Kazakhstan
The government listed the following four pathways to citizenship:
1. By birth
2. By admission to the citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan
3. In accordance with interstate treaties
4. On other grounds provided for by the Republic of Kazakhstan
Where to find the full details
The complete eligibility conditions and procedural requirements for each pathway are published on Kazakhstan's government website, where prospective applicants can review the terms in full before taking any steps towards an application.
Estonia lists requirements for citizenship applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Estonian government explained how long foreigners must live in the country before they can apply for citizenship.
According to the information on the government's website, applicants must have lived in Estonia for at least 8 years, including 5 years as a permanent resident, before becoming eligible to apply.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng