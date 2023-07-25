The Labour Union has issued a fresh ultimatum to the federal government headed by President Bola Tinubu

The Trade Union Congress issued a two weeks ultimatum to the FG, for the conclusion of talks over subsidy removal

Meanwhile, the TUC, demanded that grey areas must be addressed before reaching an agreement on the implementation framework to be adopted as fallout of the subsidy removal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has been issued a fresh notice regarding talks on the fuel subsidy removal.

Whilst Nigerians await the outcome of the organised labour and federal government’s dialogue on policy measures to cushion the economic challenges brought about by the subsidy removal on petroleum products, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to declare national protest.

TUC has threatened a national protest if Tinubu's government failed to conclude talks on subsidy removal.

Subsidy: TUC threatens to go on strike if Tinubu's govt did not do the needful

The TUC according to a report by ThisDay, has given the federal government the next 'two weeks' to reach an agreement on negotiations or face workers’ protests.

Specifically, the union said if after August 19, nothing tangible was concluded by Tinubu's led FG, it would be compelled to take further action to protect workers and the masses of the country from being subjected to unending hardship, Vanguard report added.

TUC demand harmonised pallaitives

Apart from embarking on quantifiable cut in cost of governance, the Congress said both the federal government and the states should come up with harmonised palliatives that is verifiable and will be implemented with agreed time frame.

Fuel subsidy removal: Nigerian governor approves N10,000 monthly palliative for workers

In another development, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved N10,000 monthly palliatives for workers to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known during a press conference at the Government House, Ilorin on Monday, July 24.

He said:

“On top of the palliatives is a cash support of N10,000 for every public sector worker in the state, which will begin this month (July) and last until a new minimum wage is introduced to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks created by the subsidy removal.”

President Tinubu gives fresh directive on 8k palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

